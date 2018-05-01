JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state says a climate change lawsuit filed by 16 young Alaska residents should be thrown out because climate policies must be decided by the state Legislature and the executive branch, not the courts.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reports that the state and plaintiffs argued their cases on Monday in front of an Anchorage judge in a hearing to decide if the suit should advance.

The plaintiffs, ranging from kids in elementary school to college students, say the state is violating their constitutional rights by failing to limit greenhouse gas emissions. While Assistant Attorney General Seth Beausang asked the court to dismiss the case entirely, citing past court rulings setting precedent.

Attorneys for both sides said they expect a ruling within the next six months.