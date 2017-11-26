CLEVELAND (AP) — A former Ohio State University president is returning to the state to deliver a commencement address at Cleveland State University.

E. Gordon Gee (gee) is set to address the school’s fall graduating class Dec. 17.

CSU President Ronald Berkman says he is looking forward to Gee’s remarks, which will focus on the importance of higher education to students, the U.S. economy and society at large.

Gee led Ohio State twice, from 1990 to 1998 and then from 2007 to 2013. Other institutions he has led include the University of Colorado, Brown University and Vanderbilt University.

He is currently serving his second stint as president of West Virginia University.