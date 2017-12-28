Share story

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland police officer acquitted of a misdemeanor charge in the 2015 fatal shooting of an unarmed teenager after a store break-in has been fired for violating the department’s use of force policy.

City officials said in a statement that 50-year-old Alan Buford was fired Thursday for using force “greater than necessary during the incident.”

Buford was acquitted by a judge of negligent homicide in July. Prosecutors said Buford shouldn’t have had his finger on the trigger of his service weapon as he and his partner tried to arrest 18-year-old Brandon Jones after the break-in.

Buford’s partner testified at trial the shooting wasn’t necessary.

Jones was black, as is Buford.

Steve Loomis, the outgoing president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association, couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.

