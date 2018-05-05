CLEVELAND (AP) — Residents on a Cleveland street where three women were held captive say they’re tired of being eyed by spectators who still visit the site five years after Ariel Castro’s house of horrors was demolished.

Cleveland.com reports cars and buses continue to crawl past the lot where Castro’s home once stood. Resident Anthony Westry says “it’s like being a monkey in a cage.”

Castro kidnapped Michelle Knight, Amanda Berry, and Gina DeJesus between 2002 and 2004. They escaped in May 2013. Castro later hanged himself in prison.

The home was razed in August 2013. Cleveland officials previously discussed turning the space into townhomes.

City spokesman Dan Williams says there are no current plans for developing the lot.

Westry says his community wants to feel normal again.