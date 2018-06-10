CLEVELAND (AP) — Firefighters in the Cleveland area say one person has been killed and another critically injured in a house explosion.
The Cleveland Fire Department reported the explosion early Sunday afternoon damaged several neighboring houses in East Cleveland.
The area was roped off and an energy company shut off gas to homes in the immediate area of the house. Splintered wood and roofing material covered much of the road near the house.
No other details about the cause or injuries were available immediately.
