CLEVELAND (AP) — The City Club of Cleveland is hosting the third debate among Democratic candidates for Ohio governor.

The free event Monday is open to the public. It will feature four of five announced candidates: Former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, former state Rep. Connie Pillich and state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN’-ee).

The fifth announced contender, Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill, was not included. The Ohio Democratic Party says that’s because he did not go through its formal vetting process. O’Neill has registered a protest.

Former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray also won’t be there. He is expected to announce a gubernatorial run Tuesday.

The candidates are competing for a chance to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik), who’s term-limited.

Tickets are available on the City Club website .