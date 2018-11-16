MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (AP) — A group of clergy and activists are calling for an independent investigation into a bar security guard’s fatal shooting by a suburban Chicago police officer.
About 50 people rallied Friday in the Midlothian police parking lot to protest Sunday’s slaying of 26-year-old Jemel Roberson.
Roberson was outside a bar in Robbins, southwest of Chicago, and holding at gunpoint someone involved in an earlier shooting. Roberson was shot after officers from several agencies responded to the earlier shooting.
State police have said witnesses told investigators a Midlothian officer ordered Roberson to drop his gun before opening fire. Witnesses also reportedly shouted before the shooting that Roberson was a guard.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Homeless Samaritan tale raised $400K. Police say it's a lie
- California fire has claimed 63 as missing list grows to 631 WATCH
- Sheriff: California wildfire's death toll rises to 48 WATCH
- In Malibu, Woolsey Fire claims celebrities' homes
- Julian Assange has been charged, prosecutors reveal inadvertently in court filing
Roberson was black. The officer is white. He is on paid leave and his name has not been released.