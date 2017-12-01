GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — When Erica Walters, program director for ClemsonLIFE, began receiving emails from students’ parents praising the changes they were already noticing in their children over fall break, she told them to just wait until Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Walters said she had emails from parents who noticed their children cooking for the first time and cleaning up after themselves around the house more than they had before participating in ClemsonLIFE.

Walters had a smile on her face as she described the impact the ClemsonLIFE program has on its students. ClemsonLIFE is a 10-year-old program serving 37 current students with special needs.

The program, as its described on paper, is for students with intellectual disabilities, but it focuses on their abilities. Students who were told they would never go to college live at Clemson for either two or four years as they take classes on campus, become fully entrenched in the Clemson community and work toward a goal of living on their own.

Course work is split into two main categories; independent living and employment.

The curriculum is designed to fit their needs. Instead of traditional math classes, ClemsonLIFE students learn math in the form of budgeting, time management and how to measure ingredients for cooking.

The program is interdisciplinary, so it works with other colleges on campus. Cooking classes are taught one night a week in partnership with the College of Food Science & Human Nutrition, and the classes entail every step of the process beginning with making the grocery list.

“We really break down the skill sets and it’s a lot more in depth than most people realize,” Walters said. “We break it down so everything they do focuses on independent living or employment.”

When it comes to employment, ClemsonLIFE students are armed with experience. The program helps them line up internships and later assists in the transition to paid employment.

For most of these students, Walters said ClemsonLIFE is a “game-changer.”

“I’m learning how to live on my own,” Marisa Cooper, a second-year student in the program, said. “I’m learning that I don’t always need my parents. I don’t need their money.”

The goal is for each student who makes it through the program to be able to live independently upon graduation.

“We would love for them to transition out of Clemson and go wherever they’re wanting to go, but to live independently,” Walters said. “If they go back home, it negates the work we’ve done here.”

Right now, 90 percent of ClemsonLIFE graduates have at least one job. And they’re making more than a dollar over the national average when it comes to salary.

“ClemsonLIFE isn’t the only program like this in the country,” Walters said, adding that there are about 260 similar programs across the country. “What it does is give these students options, like you and I had when we were deciding where to go to college.”

Walters said much of ClemsonLIFE’s success comes from the support of the entire university and its neighbors.

“Our group is so engrossed in this community,” she said. “The culture of Clemson is like none other. We’re supported from the very top, from the president to the dean, to professors to coaching staff in athletics, to employment opportunities across the entire campus, but also the entire community. We’re supported all the way through and that’s incredible to have.”

Nearly a decade in, ClemsonLIFE continues to grow. Last year, the program received 75 applications for 12 spots. When planning a recent open house, Walters actually had to cap the sign-ups at about 250.

“I do feel like this program is one of the best in the nation, but what those numbers say to me is that these programs are needed. They’re needed all across the country.”