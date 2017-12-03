CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Officials in South Carolina are bringing down a hotel built in 1950.

The implosion of the Clemson House on the campus of Clemson University is set for 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Crews have set small explosives on the first, third and fifth floors to bring down the structure.

Officials say the best place to view the implosion is on two university websites: clemson.edu/tv and http://www.clemson.edu/webcams/business .

The Clemson House was built in 1950 as a hotel and later became a residential hall and office building. The university says the building became the most expensive on campus to operate.

The university did save the iconic neon “Clemson House” sign.