CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson University is getting a $2.5 million donation from a founder of a South Carolina advertising agency.

The school said in a news release Thursday that the money comes from Joe and Gretchen Erwin of Greenville. Joe Erwin was a co-founder of Erwin Penland Advertising. He now leads Endeavor, a co-working venture.

Erwin is a 1979 Clemson grad with a degree in political science.

Clemson said $1 million will go for the new College of Business building. The other $1.5 million will be used for student scholarship and support for communications students and adjunct faculty.

The gift brings the couple’s donation to Clemson to more than $5 million.

The Erwins established what is now the Erwin Center for Brand Communications at Clemson in 2012.