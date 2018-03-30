CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson University is getting a $2.5 million donation from a founder of a South Carolina advertising agency.
The school said in a news release Thursday that the money comes from Joe and Gretchen Erwin of Greenville. Joe Erwin was a co-founder of Erwin Penland Advertising. He now leads Endeavor, a co-working venture.
Erwin is a 1979 Clemson grad with a degree in political science.
Clemson said $1 million will go for the new College of Business building. The other $1.5 million will be used for student scholarship and support for communications students and adjunct faculty.
The gift brings the couple’s donation to Clemson to more than $5 million.
The Erwins established what is now the Erwin Center for Brand Communications at Clemson in 2012.