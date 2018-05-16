NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Cleanup is under way in New York’s lower Hudson Valley after a deadly storm packing wind, rain and hail.
WPIX reported over 148,000 utility customers around the state without power on Wednesday morning.
In Sullivan County, The Times Herald-Record says the Eldred and Monticello school districts were closed while roads and power were repaired.
Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. reported 78 mph wind gusts on Tuesday and about 1,000 lighting strikes per hour.
A tree struck a parked vehicle in Newburgh, killing an 11-year-old girl.
The Journal News says the National Weather Service will investigate potential tornado sites from Port Jervis, New York into Connecticut.
Metro-North railroad crews worked through the night to clear trees and repair damage.