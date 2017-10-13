LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials are starting to remove the rubble remains of a Lincoln home that was torn apart by a fatal explosion in August.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that neighbors complained to city officials and American Family Insurance about the lack of action in addressing the debris. A spokeswoman for the home insurer said Thursday the company has ordered cleanup to begin.
The Aug. 14 explosion leveled the home of Jim and Jeanne Jasa. Jeanne Jasa died as a result of the blast. Jim Jasa was still hospitalized as of Thursday.
Lincoln police are still investigating what caused the natural gas-fed blast. Police are treating it as a criminal investigation.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Family of 4 needs $76,000 just to ‘scrape by’ in Seattle, new UW report says
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- 'They let him lay there': Family wants answers from Boeing on death of Seattle employee
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
The insurance spokeswoman says contractors could begin removing debris as early as Friday. She doesn’t know how long the job will take.
___
Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com