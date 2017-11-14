COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A clean-air advocate has filed a defamation suit against the city of Colorado Springs and city officials, alleging they tried to hurt her reputation after she spoke about pollution from a city-owned power plant.
The Gazette reports Leslie Weise of Monument filed suit Monday in Denver District Court. City council spokesman Ted Skroback says city councilors don’t have any comment at this time.
The dispute began when Weise spoke to the Gazette about a report on air pollution. The report was supposed to be confidential but a court inadvertently released it to her.
The city-owned electric utility asked the court to cite Weise for contempt. The utility eventually dropped its attempt to have Weise punished, and she dropped her request for the court to order the report to be made public.
___
Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com