CLAY CENTER, Kan. (AP) — A Clay Center man has died in a single-car crash in north-central Kansas.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 49-year-old John Robert Linn died when the car he was driving overturned near Clay Center around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Linn was driving westbound on Broughton Road when he came up upon slower traffic, swerved and lost control. The patrol says his car entered the north ditch and overturned.

A 41-year-old woman riding in Linn’s car was hospitalized with injuries.

