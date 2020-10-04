Claudia Conway, the daughter of former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, revealed on TikTok Sunday that she has coronavirus.

“Hey guys currently dying of covid,” Conway captioned a video on the social media platform.

Kellyanne Conway announced she tested positive for coronavirus Friday night and was experiencing some symptoms including a “mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine.”

Prior to that, Claudia Conway posted several TikTok videos about her mom “coughing all around the house.”

“Update my mom has covid,” Claudia Conway wrote on one post. “im furious. Wear your masks. dont listen to our idiot f ——— president piece of s — . protect yourself and those around you,” she captioned another post.

Conway was one of many people who attended President Trump’s announcement of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court at the Rose Garden on Sept. 26. At least 10 other attendees, including President Trump, have since tested positive.

