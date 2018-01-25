ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Adirondack Park Agency has released its proposal for classifying the 20,543-acre Boreas Ponds tract at the southern edge of the High Peaks Wilderness.

More than 11,000 acres are proposed as wilderness, where motor vehicles are prohibited, and 9,000 as wild forest, where motors are allowed. The dividing line is Gulf Brook Road, an access road into the tract in the town of North Hudson.

Public use of the land will be determined through Unit Management Plans to be drafted by the Department of Environmental Conservation.

The state purchased the Boreas Ponds tract from The Nature Conservancy for $14.5 million in April 2016. Environmental groups sought to have most of the tract classified as motor-free. The five towns surrounding the tract proposed extensive motorized access.