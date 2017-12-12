AZTEC, N.M. (AP) — Classes will resume next week as a New Mexico community works to recover in the wake of a school shooting that left two classmates and the gunman dead.

District Superintendent Kirk Carpenter announced the schedule for Aztec High School on Tuesday.

Students and families can visit the school and reconnect with teachers on Thursday and Friday. On Monday, they’ll start the day with an assembly before heading to class.

Carpenter says he wants to respect and honor the two victims of last Thursday’s shooting by providing time for students and staff to mourn. He also said students need a sense of normalcy and returning to class will help with that.

Officials say the school has received a waiver for state-required end-of-course exams as the semester is close to wrapping up.