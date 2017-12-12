AZTEC, N.M. (AP) — Classes will resume next week as a New Mexico community works to recover in the wake of a school shooting that left two classmates and the gunman dead.
District Superintendent Kirk Carpenter announced the schedule for Aztec High School on Tuesday.
Students and families can visit the school and reconnect with teachers on Thursday and Friday. On Monday, they’ll start the day with an assembly before heading to class.
Carpenter says he wants to respect and honor the two victims of last Thursday’s shooting by providing time for students and staff to mourn. He also said students need a sense of normalcy and returning to class will help with that.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Renton-based Providence in talks for massive hospital merger with Ascension
Officials say the school has received a waiver for state-required end-of-course exams as the semester is close to wrapping up.