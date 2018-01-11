WYANDOTTE, Okla. (AP) — Classes have been canceled in a northeast Oklahoma town near the Missouri border after fire ravaged a school bus fleet.
The Miami (MY-AM’-uh) News-Record reports at least 10 of Wyandotte Public Schools’ 15 buses were destroyed Wednesday night in a blaze that broke out in the district bus barn. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters from Wyandotte, Fairland, Seneca, and Quapaw (KWAH-PAH) responded. The cause is unknown, and the state fire marshal is investigating.
School officials called off school for the rest of the week. Classes will resume Tuesday after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
___
Information from: The Miami News-Record, http://www.miaminewsrecord.com