WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A tractor-trailer driver transporting privately owned luxury cars may have made an expensive mistake when he got trapped under a Delaware overpass.
The News Journal cites a Wilmington police report that says the driver erroneously thought he could clear the bridge Wednesday, but got stuck. The damage extended to several of the Porsches, Maseratis, Bentleys and other cars that were being transported in an enclosed, climate-controlled environment from Florida to Delaware.
Authorities say the roadway was blocked for nine hours, until police and a towing company were able to partially disassemble the trailer to free it. The overpass did not sustain any damage.
The driver was cited for inattentive driving.
___
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com