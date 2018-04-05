Clarkston’s Foster Loyer has been named Michigan’s Class A boys basketball Player of the Year by The Associated Press.

The 6-foot point guard had a season that will go down in history, helping the Wolves win their second consecutive state championship. Loyer scored 687 points on the season and became Clarkston’s all-time scoring leader with 2,323 points in his career.

Steve Windemuller of Holland West Ottawa was named Class A Coach of the Year after leading the Panthers to a 25-3 record and their first appearance in the Class A final.

They were selected by a panel of Michigan sportswriters.