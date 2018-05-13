MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Officials say Montana’s Clark Fork River will continue to decrease slightly until Monday because of cooler weather.

The river began to recede Saturday after cresting at its highest levels in a century and is now at the moderate flood stage level.

Cooler weather is re-freezing the mountain snowpack, which has slowed the snowmelt rushing into the river. However rising temperatures are expected to move the river from the moderate to major flood stage with another crest by Friday night or Saturday morning, possibly beating the most recent peak.

Authorities have ordered the evacuation of about 65 homes, though many have refused to leave, and more than 800 others are under an evacuation warning.

Moderate to major flooding is expected to continue for weeks.