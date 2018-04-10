LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clark County School District officials are challenging an arbitration ruling that gave teachers a pay raise.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the district filed an appeal Monday in state court in Las Vegas.

An arbitrator’s award issued March 30 moved teachers a step up in the salary scale as of June 1.

The award also increased the district’s health care contributions through the Teachers Health Trust effective July of last year.

The district in a statement says the decision runs against state law that protects its ending fund balances. That’s the district’s only reserve for use during a financial emergency.

The district is also arguing the Teachers Health Trust faces serious financial difficulties and is not paying its bills.

The Clark County Education Association union last week said it’s confident the court would order the district to pay the award.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com