LAS VEGAS (AP) — Clark County commissioners are considering an ordinance that would allow customers at salons and barbershops to buy beer or wine while getting their haircut.

The Las Vegas Sun reports Commissioner Lawrence Weekly says the Clark County proposal was pushed by industry, with business owners saying many customers asked if they offered drinks.

The National Conference of State Legislators says at least seven states have approved alcohol service at salons, barbershops and spas. California approved its law allowing free beer or wine in 2016, with similar laws on the books in Maryland, Mississippi, Utah, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.

Some Clark County businesses serve alcohol on a limited basis through liquor catering companies. The county ordinance would allow barber shops and cosmetology establishments to pursue permits to purchase wholesale beer and wine that they sell to customers.

