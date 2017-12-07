PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A rare, late-season toxic algae bloom has prompted the state of Maine to close some of the most productive clamming areas.

The closure that stretches from Portland Harbor to the west side of Harpswell affects hundreds of acres of clam flats in Freeport and Brunswick, as well as mussel and oyster farms in those communities and around Chebeague Island.

Maine Department of Marine Resources spokesman Jeff Nichols tells Maine Public that this is a precautionary closure.

He said levels of the toxins were just shy of the threshold for a mandatory closure. He said the state decided to go ahead and impose restrictions to avoid the possibility of recalls if the toxin level continues to rise.

___

Information from: WMEA-FM, http://www.mpbn.net/index.html