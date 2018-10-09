PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three Oregon deputies visited the 2-week-old girl who her parents say they helped save after she stopped breathing.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports newborn Audrey Harmon became pale and unresponsive at a photography studio outside Portland on Sept. 30.

Her father Kaylob Harmon tried to start infant CPR as her mother Jessie Siefer called 911.

Clackamas County deputies Jonathan Zacharkiw, Dan Olson and Jonah Russell responded and initiated lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.

The parents say the deputies’ quick action saved their baby’s life.

The deputies visited Audrey at the hospital Sunday. Kaylob Harmon had invited the deputies to the hospital to take a group photo, so his daughter will someday be able to see the men who saved her life.

The sheriff’s office says Audrey is steadily improving.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com