EASTON, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say a civilian helicopter pilot for the agency has been charged with possessing child pornography.
Troopers said in a statement that 36-year-old David Eldredge of Preston was arrested Tuesday at the aviation command in Easton.
State police say an investigator received information about child pornography being uploaded from the aviation command to a personal cloud account. Troopers say the account was not a State Police account, but had been established there.
Authorities say Eldredge used the account to download child pornography to a tablet.
State police say Eldredge, who has worked as a pilot for the agency since 2014, has been removed from flight status pending an internal investigation.
Eldredge is being held before a bail review Wednesday. Court records don’t list a lawyer for him.