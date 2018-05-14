FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — The mysteries of Civil War graffiti will be explored during a symposium in northern Virginia.

History buffs can learn about the intricacies of the artfully scribbled poems and signatures left behind by Union Soldiers at historic Blenheim, a brick farmhouse built just before the Civil War.

“Beneath the Paint: Civil War Graffiti Symposium” will tackle the big picture and history of Civil War-era graffiti with the Northern Virginia Civil War Graffiti Trail. It will also cover the skills required to reveal and preserve the historic inscriptions.

The event will be held Saturday at Blenheim and the Civil War Interpretive Center in Fairfax. The cost is $15.