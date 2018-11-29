BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Thousands of Catalan civil servants have joined strikes and ongoing protests by students and health workers to demand more funding and better working conditions.
Barcelona police say that 8,000 have joined a downtown march all the way to the regional parliament in the city. Thursday’s strike paralyzed many public services in the northeastern Spanish region, leaving some schools and universities empty.
Workers and student unions say that austerity measures implemented at the height of the 2008 financial crisis haven’t been reverted despite five years of continued economic growth. Catalan authorities blame the cuts on a lack of funding from central authorities.
A similar protest on Wednesday by fire and health workers — the latter on their fourth day of consecutive strike — ended in clashes with anti-riot police.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bruce Springsteen: Trump is 'deeply damaged at his core'
- Ivanka Trump says 'Lock her up!' doesn't apply in her case
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Indian island police struggle to get body of American
- Meet Knickers, the giant cow that is neither a cow nor a giant