JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi home of a slain civil rights leader is one step closer to becoming a national monument.

The U.S. House voted Tuesday to pass a bill that would establish the Medgar Evers National Monument in Jackson. The Senate must still vote on the measure filed by Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi.

As Mississippi’s first NAACP field secretary beginning in 1954, Evers organized protests and boycotts to fight segregation. He was assassinated by a white supremacist outside his family’s Jackson home in 1963.

If the modest ranch-style home becomes a national monument, the federal government will take it over from Tougaloo College, bringing more money for preservation. The college supports the change.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke recommended in September that the Evers home become a national monument.