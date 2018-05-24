CHICAGO (AP) — A civil rights attorney has agreed to defend the suspect in the shooting death of a Chicago police commander.

The Chicago Tribune reports Scott Kamin is representing Shomari Legghette without charge. Kamin took on the case during a hearing Wednesday that was attended by dozens of Chicago police officers, including Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

The 44-year-old Legghette has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the February death of Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer.

Prosecutors say Bauer was downtown when he started chasing a man who fled officers attempting to question him. They say Legghette pulled out a gun during a brief struggle and shot Bauer several times.

Kamin declined to comment on the specifics of the case, citing a gag order imposed by Judge Erica Reddick.

