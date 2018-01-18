DALLAS (AP) — A black man shot by a police officer who mistook him for a thief as he tried to unlock his own truck has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Dallas suburb where the shooting happened and the since-fired officer.
Lyndo Jones, who was injured in the November shooting, filed the lawsuit Thursday, saying his recovery has been “fraught with multiple returns to emergency rooms.”
The lawsuit seeks “answers and compensation” from former officer Derick Wiley and the city of Mesquite.
Wiley, who also is black, was fired for use-of-force violations after the shooting. A grand jury indicted him in December on an aggravated assault charge.
The Associated Press left a phone message Thursday seeking comment from representatives of Mesquite.