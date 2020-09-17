A new survey on U.S. civics knowledge shows a marked jump in the number of American adults who answered questions properly about their constitutional rights and the basic structure of the federal government.

But even with the increase, almost half still can’t name the three branches of the government (executive, legislative and judicial), according to the 2020 Annenberg Constitution Day Civics Survey. In addition:

Only 51% of respondents correctly said the Supreme Court has the final responsibility for deciding whether an action taken by the president is constitutional, lower than the 61% in 2019.

And when asked what a 5-to-4 Supreme Court ruling means, only 54% correctly knew that the decision is the law and needs to be followed — a drop from 59% in 2019.

The survey, taken annually by the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania, found significant jumps in civics understanding on specific issues, and Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the center, said that could be a result of events during the Trump administration.

“Divided government, the impeachment process, and the number of times political leaders have turned to the courts probably deserve credit for increasing awareness of the three branches, while controversies over the right to peaceably assemble, freedom of religion, and freedom of speech may have done the same for the First Amendment,” she said in a statement.

Asked to name individual rights guaranteed to Americans under the First Amendment:

73% correctly named freedom of speech, up from 48% in 2017

47% named freedom of religion, up from 15% in 2017

42% named freedom of the press, up from 14% in 2017

34% named the right of assembly, up from 10% in 2017

14% named the right to petition the government, up from 3% in 2017

The percentage of Americans who could not name any First Amendment rights fell from 37 in 2017 to 19% in 2020.

Fifty-one percent named all three branches of the federal government, up from 39% last year, the prior high point in 10 prior surveys going back to 2006. Another 17% could name two branches of government, but only 8% could name one branch, which was a drop from 25% in 2019.

The percentage of Americans who could name any of the branches of government was 23%, virtually unchanged from 22% recorded in last year’s survey.

In other areas, the survey found:

56% of respondents agreed that Supreme Court justices set aside their personal and political views and make rulings based on the Constitution, the law and the facts of the case — a significant increase from 49% last year

Asked how much of a majority is required for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives to override a presidential veto, only 47% correctly said it takes a two-thirds majority to override a veto. That was the lowest percentage since 2007.

The survey was conducted among 1,009 U.S. adults on Aug. 4-9, and the results are nationally representative of American adults 18 years and older. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.