BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials will begin enforcing Baltimore’s summer curfew for youth, but the mayor’s office has asked police to take children home instead of to city-run centers.

The Baltimore Sun reports the curfew starts Friday. Children 13 and under must be inside from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., while youth ages 14 to 16 have an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. City workers will visit the home to offer support services after a child is dropped off.

Children unable to provide their home address or name will be taken to the Rita Church Community Center or the Lillian Jones Recreation Center. The mayor’s office says it’s keeping nine recreation centers open for evening hours throughout the summer.

Youth will be referred to the city Department of Social Services if a parent or guardian can’t be identified.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com