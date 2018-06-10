WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials say all of Waterbury’s digitally recorded 911 calls from 2017 have been erased.
The Republican-American reported Saturday thousands of calls were erased from computer hard drives operated by Northwest Communications, a nonprofit that oversees emergency dispatching in the city.
Acting Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo says police discovered the issue in late May when they couldn’t find a call from last year that was connected to a criminal case.
Authorities say the error was due to a software upgrade that recorded over the calls with new data. There was a backup hard drive for the calls, but police say that was also deleted due to changes with the software.
Spagnolo says the deleted recordings can affect all investigations.
Northwest President Robert Retallick has not responded to requests for comment.
___
Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com