HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Hartford public works employee has been fired following his arrest Tuesday in connection to theft of city fuel.

Police say 54-year-old Tyler Walker of East Hartford stole hundreds of gallons of fuel several times with co-conspirators by filling up a city-owned portable refueling truck.

Supervisors noticed fuel amounts from city pumps were inconsistent and alerted the Hartford Police Department.

Walker and two other people were arrested as they were caught through surveillance while refueling a truck from a city vehicle. Walker is admitting to selling the gas at the price of $150.00 for 100 gallons and said he had done it several times since February.

He was fired Tuesday and charged with a felony of committing larceny. An attorney for Walker could not be immediately identified.