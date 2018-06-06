NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont wants to give a boardwalk along Lake Memphremagog to the city of Newport for free, but city officials say they’ll only take it if they can get federal money for repairs.

The Caledonian Record reports that the Newport City Council voted unanimously on Monday to accept the gift, but only if a $500,000 transportation grant comes through. Mayor Paul Monette said he wants to guarantee that local taxpayers won’t be on the hook for renovations.

The cost of repairing the boardwalk is estimated at $400,000. If the city does accept ownership of the boardwalk, it can charge leasing and mooring fees, which are expected to pay for annual maintenance.

