ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis officials want to cut ties with a developer who has nearly exclusive rights to redevelop 1,500 acres in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports city officials on Tuesday accused developer Paul McKee and his Northside Regeneration of violating their development agreement, which began in 2009.

Supporters say the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency wouldn’t be building a $1.7 billion campus in north St. Louis without McKee’s efforts.

But city officials said Tuesday they have lost confidence in McKee’s ability to develop the area.

In its default notice, the city said little development is occurring and other developers should have a chance to improve the area.

Darryl Piggee, an attorney for McGee, said last month that Northside Regeneration “will zealously guard its development rights.”

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com