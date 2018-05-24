BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — The Bozeman and Montana State University police departments have created a Special Victims Unit to investigate sex crimes and help victims acquire resources.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports officials from both departments announced Wednesday that the unit includes four detectives from the Bozeman department and one detective from the university’s force who will work together on cases both in the city and on campus.

Bozeman Police Detective Anthony Hutchings says the unit came from a desire to have a “more focused approach” to sex crime investigations.

Montana State University Police Detective Sgt. Amy Ross says the partnership will allow police to see patterns and trends that are occurring in the community.

Officials say the team’s goal is to better help victims, with both encouraging them to report, helping them recover and holding their offenders accountable.

