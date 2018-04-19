WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Officials in a Rhode Island city are working to replace dozens of trees that were mistakenly cut down on land behind an elementary school.

The Providence Journal reports that a contractor working on a sewer project mistakenly cleared the field behind Warwick’s John Brown Francis School last week. About 40 trees were removed, many of them oaks.

The sewer authority has agreed to replant and landscape the area, likely by transplanting mature trees to the site. The authority director says she expects the contractor who made the error to pay for it.