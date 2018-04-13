BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A city has finalized its decision to purchase the Black Knight Country Club from the company that West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice owns.

Mayor Rob Rappold tells The Charleston Gazette-Mail the Beckley Building Commission approved the ordinance to purchase the property Wednesday. The commission will lease the club for the city for public use.

The Beckley Common Council has also approved the purchase.

Rappold says the final step in the process is for the bank to complete its appraisal of the property, which could be done by next week. City Recorder-Treasurer Billie Trump says a title search is being conducted for any liens filed against the property before the deal is done.

Rappold says they’re going to call it the Historic Black Knight and make the club more affordable.

