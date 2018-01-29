COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus mayor says future economic tax incentives from the city will be limited to companies whose jobs pay a minimum of $15 an hour.

Democratic Mayor Andrew Ginther also is proposing a new property tax abatement program to spur development in neighborhoods with challenges. Ginther and city council members outlined the plan Monday for Ohio’s capital, which is also the state’s largest city.

The tax abatement program requires developers receiving abatements for apartments and rehabbed single-family houses in better neighborhoods to set aside one of every five units for affordable housing.

The mayor says the city will give special tax incentive consideration to companies locating in needier neighborhoods and on former brownfield sites.