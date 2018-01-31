BAYONNE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey city that denied a Muslim group’s bid to build a mosque last summer has reached a settlement with the group that will allow the project to proceed.
The Bayonne Muslims had filed a federal lawsuit against the city in May, arguing that they were turned down following an onslaught of bigotry. Federal law enforcement officials then announced they were investigating the city’s decision.
The settlement made public Wednesday calls for Bayonne to pay the group $400,000 and have the project go before the city’s zoning board for another vote.
City officials noted that a lengthy legal battle could have coast Bayonne millions of dollars.
The Muslim group’s president commended the city for “moving now to correct the wrong that was done.”