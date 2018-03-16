PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officials say the city has stopped two faith-based agencies from placing foster children after learning the agencies discriminate against LGBTQ people.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the city Department of Human Services ended foster-care intake with Bethany Christian Services and Catholic Social Services Thursday, pending an investigation by the Commission on Human Relations.

DHS spokeswoman Heather Keafer says 233 children placed with families through the organizations will remain in their homes, but new placements will stop.

The decision follows a previous report by the newspaper that found the agencies would not work with LGBTQ people or same-sex couples despite receiving city funding. The agencies receive a combined $3 million annually in reimbursement funds from the city.

City contracts prohibit discrimination based on sex, gender identity or sexual orientation.

