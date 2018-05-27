GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A coastal Massachusetts community that’s been a leader in battling the opioid epidemic is expanding the number of places the overdose reversal medication Narcan is available, including to its popular beaches.
Gloucester public health director Karin Carroll tells The Gloucester Daily Times the medication, also known as naloxone, is also being made available at the library, city hall, a tourist welcome center and even the senior center.
Carroll says there will be two doses at Good Harbor, Wingersheek and Half Moon beaches, which opened Saturday.
It remains unclear where and how exactly Narcan would be available and who would administer it.
The program is a reaction to a recent rash of overdose deaths.
Gloucester’s former police chief started an addict amnesty program that has been replicated nationwide.
Information from: Gloucester (Mass.) Daily Times, http://www.gloucestertimes.com