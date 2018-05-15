BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore city government’s top lawyer has promised more extensive vetting for high-level positions, in the wake of Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa’s suspension over criminal tax charges.
City Solicitor Andre Davis told The Baltimore Sun on Monday that Mayor Catherine Pugh’s administration is revamping background checks of top appointments, with a team of senior staff members to manage appointments and better document the vetting process. Davis says he was not involved in vetting the commissioner, who was appointed in January.
Pugh has previously said she reviewed De Sousa’s internal affairs records as part of the process. Administration officials haven’t said if they used private investigators and lie detector tests.
Two other Pugh officials recently resigned following questions about their backgrounds, including a spokesman and a deputy civil rights director.
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com