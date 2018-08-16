BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Cities across Idaho are closely watching a case where a lawsuit is seeking refunds of millions of dollars in sewer connection fees paid to the city of Hayden by everyone who built a new home there.
The Idaho Press-Tribune reports the lawsuit went before the Idaho Supreme Court on Wednesday. Jason Risch, attorney for the North Idaho Building Contractors Association, says, “The city of Hayden illegally extracted money from its citizens. . What’s in dispute today is do they get to keep the money, or do they have to give it back?”
Risch calls the $2 million in question “ill-gotten proceeds,” and says, “We ask that the illegal tax be refunded.”
Hayden Mayor Steve Griffits says his city has done nothing different from other cities across the state.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
- Was Smokey Bear wrong? How a beloved character may have helped fuel catastrophic fires
- A Pearl Jam poster depicting a dead President Trump draws controversy in Montana Senate race
- 5 take-aways from primary election, a night of firsts
- Oatmeal, breakfast foods contain unsafe amounts of weed killer, report says
___
Information from: Idaho Press, http://www.idahopress.com