BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Cities across Idaho are closely watching a case where a lawsuit is seeking refunds of millions of dollars in sewer connection fees paid to the city of Hayden by everyone who built a new home there.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports the lawsuit went before the Idaho Supreme Court on Wednesday. Jason Risch, attorney for the North Idaho Building Contractors Association, says, “The city of Hayden illegally extracted money from its citizens. . What’s in dispute today is do they get to keep the money, or do they have to give it back?”

Risch calls the $2 million in question “ill-gotten proceeds,” and says, “We ask that the illegal tax be refunded.”

Hayden Mayor Steve Griffits says his city has done nothing different from other cities across the state.

