PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence officials say a settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit brought over the issuing of thousands of speeding tickets.

The class-action lawsuit challenged the city’s use of portable speed cameras by police.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Jorge Elorza confirmed to the Providence Journal on Thursday that a settlement had been reached after a judge last month ordered the plaintiffs and the city to mediate the dispute.

Details of the settlement were not immediately released and lawyers were still finalizing the wording.

The plaintiffs argued that the camera-based program that resulted in some 12,000 tickets being issued in the first month — at $95 apiece — was in violation of state law that required warning signs.