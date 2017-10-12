LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The city of Lincoln has sold a house for $43 and may have struck a bargain doing so.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports the city paid $675,000 for the land, which will be used for a new fire station.
Assistant Fire Chief Pat Borer says the house was sold through an online auction for $43 to someone who plans to move the house. Borer says the moving of the structure will save the city thousands of dollars in demolition costs.
Public Safety Director Tom Casady says the house will be moved to Shubert, which sits 67 miles (107 kilometers) southeast of Lincoln.
Information from: Lincoln Journal Star, http://www.journalstar.com