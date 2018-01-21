BARRE, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont city is stressing that dumping snow in nearby waterways could both cause potential flooding and it could cost residents a fair amount of money.

Barre Public Work Director William Ahearns says people don’t realize that it doesn’t take much extra snow to cause an ice jam. WCAX-TV reports the city is working on prioritizing enforcement of a city ordinance that bans dumping snow in a waterway through a flyer campaign.

Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Aldsworth says violators will receive citations that can result in a fine of up to $1000.

Officials in Barre City are considering a snow removal area but there are no plans for one in the near future.

___

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com